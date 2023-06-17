The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) will lean on Bryan Reynolds when they visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) at American Family Field on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have gone 11-6 (64.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 14-14 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

