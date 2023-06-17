The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take the field at American Family Field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 66 total home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .405.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (298 total).

The Pirates' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Pirates strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.396).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (8-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Keller is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Keller will look to prolong a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.