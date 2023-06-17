Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to find success Mitch Keller when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Pirates have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time. Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone above the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.4.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 19-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 35 of 68 chances this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-18 15-16 19-18 23-26 11-8

