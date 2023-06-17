Pirates vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (8-2) for the Pirates and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Brewers
|Pirates vs Brewers Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover each time.
- This season, the Pirates have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 11-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 13
|@ Cubs
|L 11-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Jameson Taillon
|June 14
|@ Cubs
|L 10-6
|Osvaldo Bido vs Drew Smyly
|June 15
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 16
|@ Brewers
|L 5-4
|Rich Hill vs Julio Teheran
|June 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Wade Miley
|June 18
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Freddy Peralta
|June 19
|Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Drew Smyly
|June 20
|Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 21
|Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.