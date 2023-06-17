Saturday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (8-2) for the Pirates and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover each time.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule