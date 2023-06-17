On Saturday, Mark Mathias (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has two doubles and eight walks while batting .235.

Mathias has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 21 games (14.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .160 AVG .308 .250 OBP .419 .200 SLG .346 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 4/5 3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings