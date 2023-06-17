The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (25 of 64), with two or more runs six times (9.4%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .328 AVG .189 .368 OBP .229 .512 SLG .295 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 32/7 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings