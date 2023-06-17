Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (25 of 64), with two or more runs six times (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.328
|AVG
|.189
|.368
|OBP
|.229
|.512
|SLG
|.295
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Miley (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.