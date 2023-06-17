Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .276 with a double, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .269 with nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 58.6% of his games this year (34 of 58), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.3%).
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs eight times (13.8%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.330
|OBP
|.330
|.373
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|25/8
|11
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Miley (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
