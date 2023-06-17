Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks on June 17, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-3) for his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Bieber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
José Ramírez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.355/.506 on the year.
- Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .253/.334/.341 slash line so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 74 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a .312/.395/.591 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has collected 72 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.359/.486 on the year.
- Marte heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
