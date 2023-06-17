The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez head into the second of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 45 home runs.

Cleveland's .364 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Guardians' .306 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest mark in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.290).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 79 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 238 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 360 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.357 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Bieber is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year in this game.

Bieber will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Henry has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Triston McKenzie JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Tommy Henry Matt Strahm 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians - Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin

