On Saturday, Connor Joe (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Joe has recorded a hit in 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .250 AVG .255 .375 OBP .317 .413 SLG .500 9 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings