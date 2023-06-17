Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .229 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (37.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.5%).

He has scored in 21 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .211 AVG .248 .308 OBP .325 .316 SLG .440 8 XBH 13 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 25/16 K/BB 21/14 4 SB 1

