Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .229 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (37.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.5%).
- He has scored in 21 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.211
|AVG
|.248
|.308
|OBP
|.325
|.316
|SLG
|.440
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|25/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|4
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
