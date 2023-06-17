Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 48 of 65 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.361
|.381
|SLG
|.538
|12
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
