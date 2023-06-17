The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 54 hits.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .281 AVG .245 .408 OBP .356 .396 SLG .455 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 22/22 K/BB 27/19 5 SB 2

