Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.281
|AVG
|.245
|.408
|OBP
|.356
|.396
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|22/22
|K/BB
|27/19
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, May 16, the left-hander threw 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
