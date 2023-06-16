Rickie Fowler is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club after one round of play, with a score of -8. Second round play resumes in Los Angeles, California, watch to see how the tournament unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

Par 70/7,423 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, NBC Monday TV: Golf Channel

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Rickie Fowler 1st -8 62 Xander Schauffele 1st -8 62 Dustin Johnson 3rd -6 64 Wyndham Clark 3rd -6 64

U.S. Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 4:54 PM ET Hole 1 Xander Schauffele (-8/1st), Jon Rahm (-1/25th), Viktor Hovland (-1/25th) 4:43 PM ET Hole 10 Scottie Scheffler (-3/7th), Max Homa (-2/14th), Collin Morikawa (+1/56th) 11:02 AM ET Hole 1 Dustin Johnson (-6/3rd), Sam Burns (-1/25th), Keith Mitchell (-2/14th) 11:13 AM ET Hole 1 Patrick Cantlay (+1/56th), Jordan Spieth (+2/83rd), Tony Finau (-2/14th) 11:24 AM ET Hole 10 Rory McIlroy (-5/5th), Hideki Matsuyama (+2/83rd), Brooks Koepka (+1/56th) 10:29 AM ET Hole 10 Harris English (-3/7th), Adrian Meronk (E/38th), Joaquin Niemann (-2/14th) 10:40 AM ET Hole 10 Wyndham Clark (-6/3rd), Austin Eckroat (+1/56th), Alexander Noren (-2/14th) 10:18 AM ET Hole 1 Victor Perez (+6/143rd), Abraham Ancer (E/38th), Andrew Putnam (-2/14th) 11:24 AM ET Hole 1 Justin Suh (-1/25th), Min Woo Lee (-1/25th), Davis Thompson (+2/83rd) 4:32 PM ET Hole 10 Gary Woodland (E/38th), Corey Conners (E/38th), Adam Scott (+3/107th)

