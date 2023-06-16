On Friday, Tucupita Marcano (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Marcano has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Marcano has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .260 AVG .237 .299 OBP .308 .411 SLG .424 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

