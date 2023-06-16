Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tucupita Marcano (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Marcano has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Marcano has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.260
|AVG
|.237
|.299
|OBP
|.308
|.411
|SLG
|.424
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Teheran (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.