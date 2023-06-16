As of June 18 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 17th in the NFL.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it ranked 13th defensively with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five away.

Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Highsmith posted 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +8000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of June 16 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.