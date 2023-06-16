Rich Hill will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-120). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups). The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Pittsburgh's past three contests has been 8.3, a streak during which the Pirates and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 19-24, a 44.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 67 opportunities.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-17 15-16 19-17 23-25 11-8

