Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Brewers will give the ball to Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (6-5, 4.35 ERA).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (294 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

