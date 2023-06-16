Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jack Suwinski (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .243 with 23 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 111th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 19.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 22 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.216
|AVG
|.274
|.333
|OBP
|.386
|.433
|SLG
|.655
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|32/16
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Teheran (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 1.48 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
