The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this season (29.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with two or more runs seven times (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .250 AVG .257 .375 OBP .319 .413 SLG .505 9 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings