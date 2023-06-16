Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this season (29.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with two or more runs seven times (12.1%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.250
|AVG
|.257
|.375
|OBP
|.319
|.413
|SLG
|.505
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
