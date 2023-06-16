On Friday, Carlos Santana (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .224.

Santana has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 60 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .211 AVG .238 .308 OBP .320 .316 SLG .410 8 XBH 12 2 HR 3 11 RBI 22 25/16 K/BB 21/14 4 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings