Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this year (75.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.237
|AVG
|.323
|.333
|OBP
|.364
|.381
|SLG
|.551
|12
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Teheran (1-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.48 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
