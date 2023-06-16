Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .183 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 39 games (20.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.186
|AVG
|.179
|.213
|OBP
|.266
|.237
|SLG
|.268
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.48 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
