The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .183 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 39 games (20.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .186 AVG .179 .213 OBP .266 .237 SLG .268 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings