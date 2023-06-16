Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (25 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.281
|AVG
|.252
|.408
|OBP
|.359
|.396
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|22/22
|K/BB
|27/18
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran (1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.