The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .248.

Marcano has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on six occasions (14.0%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .260 AVG .232 .299 OBP .295 .411 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 11/3 3 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings