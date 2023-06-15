As of June 18 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.

Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith totaled 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +8000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.