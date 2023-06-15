The Chicago Cubs (30-37) aim to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) on Thursday at Wrigley Field, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (7-4) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (3-5) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (7-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-5, 4.16 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.

Oviedo is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Oviedo will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 outings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (7-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.42 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .191 in 14 games this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).

