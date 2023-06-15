The Chicago Cubs (30-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) will square off on Thursday, June 15 at Wrigley Field, with Marcus Stroman getting the ball for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +130 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (7-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-5, 4.16 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 15 out of the 30 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 15 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 2nd

