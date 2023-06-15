The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 65 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 204 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (3-5) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Oviedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.