How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 65 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 204 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (3-5) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Oviedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Tylor Megill
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|L 11-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Julio Teheran
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.