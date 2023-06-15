Thursday's game between the Chicago Cubs (30-37) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (7-4) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (3-5) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Pirates' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (292 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

