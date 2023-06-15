Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .261 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has an RBI in 14 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.328
|AVG
|.194
|.368
|OBP
|.235
|.512
|SLG
|.306
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|19/8
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.42 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.