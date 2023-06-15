Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .270 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 33 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in two of 56 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (39.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.330
|OBP
|.320
|.373
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|11
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 70 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (7-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.