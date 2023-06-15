Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Marcus Stroman and the Chicago CubsJune 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Mets) he went 0-for-2.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In six games this season (24.0%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.275
|AVG
|.314
|.370
|OBP
|.359
|.300
|SLG
|.543
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
