Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 44 hits, batting .249 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (39.3%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.216
|AVG
|.288
|.333
|OBP
|.402
|.433
|SLG
|.688
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|29/16
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (7-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.039 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
