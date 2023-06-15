Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 44 hits, batting .249 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (39.3%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .216 AVG .288 .333 OBP .402 .433 SLG .688 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 29/16 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings