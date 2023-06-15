Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .251 with 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.3%).
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.250
|AVG
|.252
|.375
|OBP
|.316
|.413
|SLG
|.495
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
