Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .228.
- In 57.6% of his 59 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 21 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.211
|AVG
|.248
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.316
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|25/16
|K/BB
|20/14
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman (7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
