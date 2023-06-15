Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .265 with 39 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- In 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 17 games this year (29.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.281
|AVG
|.250
|.408
|OBP
|.355
|.396
|SLG
|.471
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|22/22
|K/BB
|27/17
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), 10th in WHIP (1.039), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.