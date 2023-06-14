On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .267 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 27 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (21.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (13.5%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .278 AVG .256 .384 OBP .333 .444 SLG .423 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings