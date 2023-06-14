Jack Suwinski leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (29-37), after homering twice in an 11-3 defeat to the Cubs, at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

  • The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
  • The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
  • The 34-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.52 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.
  • He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
  • Smyly has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).

