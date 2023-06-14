Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cubs on June 14, 2023
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .280/.349/.470 so far this year.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with two doubles, nine walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .261/.303/.412 slash line on the year.
- Hayes enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|5-for-5
|3
|0
|4
|7
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Smyly Stats
- Drew Smyly (5-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Astros
|May. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 68 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.335/.376 so far this season.
- Hoerner has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.347/.395 so far this season.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a walk and an RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
