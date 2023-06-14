Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .280/.349/.470 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with two doubles, nine walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .261/.303/.412 slash line on the year.

Hayes enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (5-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 8 6.0 7 3 2 4 3 at Padres Jun. 3 5.2 7 3 3 4 3 vs. Reds May. 28 4.2 7 5 5 2 2 vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 68 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.335/.376 so far this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.347/.395 so far this season.

Swanson has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a walk and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

