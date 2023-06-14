Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (29-37) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-145). A 9-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 4-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (36.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Connor Joe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

