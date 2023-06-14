The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ian Happ and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 62 home runs.

Fueled by 199 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 286 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Pirates rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.369 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away - Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Roansy Contreras Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly

