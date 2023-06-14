Pirates vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (29-37) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.
Drew Smyly (5-4) will take the mound for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates have a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (286 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Roansy Contreras vs Hogan Harris
|June 9
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Rich Hill vs Tylor Megill
|June 10
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Johan Oviedo vs Kodai Senga
|June 11
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 13
|@ Cubs
|L 11-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Jameson Taillon
|June 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Drew Smyly
|June 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 16
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Adrian Houser
|June 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Wade Miley
|June 18
|@ Brewers
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Freddy Peralta
|June 19
|Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Drew Smyly
