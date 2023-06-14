Wednesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (29-37) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

Drew Smyly (5-4) will take the mound for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (286 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule