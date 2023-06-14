Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Mark Mathias (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is hitting .250 with two doubles and eight walks.
- In eight of 20 games this year (40.0%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 20 games (15.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.160
|AVG
|.348
|.250
|OBP
|.464
|.200
|SLG
|.391
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|4/5
|3
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 30th in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
