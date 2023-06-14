The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Mark Mathias (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is hitting .250 with two doubles and eight walks.

In eight of 20 games this year (40.0%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 20 games (15.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .160 AVG .348 .250 OBP .464 .200 SLG .391 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 4/5 3 SB 0

