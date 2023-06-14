Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (160 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .261 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.0% of his games this year, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (41.0%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .328 AVG .192 .368 OBP .234 .512 SLG .308 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 19/8 K/BB 27/7 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings