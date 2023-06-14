On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), with at least two hits 12 times (21.8%).

In 55 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (40.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .277 AVG .266 .330 OBP .324 .373 SLG .340 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 24/6 11 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings