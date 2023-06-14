Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 30 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.375
|OBP
|.313
|.413
|SLG
|.490
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Smyly (5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 30th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
