After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 30 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .250 AVG .245 .375 OBP .313 .413 SLG .490 9 XBH 14 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 3

