The Washington Commanders at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up just 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last year and 4-3-1 on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. When favored, the Commanders went 4-4-1.

The Commanders won only twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

Also, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton posted two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +4000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +5000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

