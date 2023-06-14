Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while batting .223.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- He has homered in four games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with more than one RBI six times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.211
|AVG
|.237
|.308
|OBP
|.327
|.316
|SLG
|.392
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|17
|25/16
|K/BB
|19/14
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.