Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this year (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
- In eight games this year (21.1%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 38 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.186
|AVG
|.170
|.213
|OBP
|.262
|.237
|SLG
|.208
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|15/1
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
